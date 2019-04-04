Tata Motors announces free engine check-up service for three months

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading commercial vehicle brand has launched the best three-month-old long ” Free Engine Health Check-up service camp. The camp will be conducted in between Paril lst and 30th June 2019. The main function of the service camp is to educate the customers about the wear and tear of Engine parts and the importance of keeping the engine safe. The company will be offering this service camp across 1500 dealers and authorized Tata service stations across the company.

“The objective of the ‘Engine Health Check-up Service Camp’ is to assist our customers and channel partners in improving the efficiency of their vehicles. We believe such initiatives will enable us to build a strong connect and to enhance customer satisfaction.” said R Ramakrishnan the senior vice president, Tata Motors limited.