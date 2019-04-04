Latest NewsAutomobile

Tata Motors announces free engine check-up service for three months

Apr 4, 2019, 04:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading commercial vehicle brand has launched the best three-month-old long ” Free Engine Health Check-up service camp. The camp will be conducted in between Paril lst and 30th June 2019. The main function of the service camp is to educate the customers about the wear and tear of Engine parts and the importance of keeping the engine safe. The company will be offering this service camp across 1500 dealers and authorized Tata service stations across the company.

“The objective of the ‘Engine Health Check-up Service Camp’ is to assist our customers and channel partners in improving the efficiency of their vehicles. We believe such initiatives will enable us to build a strong connect and to enhance customer satisfaction.” said R Ramakrishnan the senior vice president, Tata Motors limited.

Tags

Related Articles

Wipro announces tie-up with Israel Aerospace Industries !

Jul 5, 2017, 03:48 pm IST

Girl Shares screenshot of Indian Cricketer Messaging her after Seeing a Hot Pic

Nov 7, 2018, 10:14 am IST

Congress woman supporter ‘kisses’ Rahul Gandhi at party rally : Watch Video

Feb 14, 2019, 03:45 pm IST

Here’s the list of richest female adult film stars in the world : See Pics

Feb 13, 2018, 10:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close