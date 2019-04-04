UAE honours PM Narendra Modi with Zayed Medal

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday, awarded Zayed Medal, the highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian Prime Minister was given the highest honour of the Gulf country for his role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that PM Modi played a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations to the level of comprehensive strategic relations. The deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces tweeted, “We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal.”