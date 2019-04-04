Latest NewsNEWS

Welcome news for the common man; RBI cuts key interest rate by 0.25%

Apr 4, 2019
Less than a minute

 

The RBI on Thursday has informed that they are likely to cut the key lending rates by 25 base points. This results in EMI burden on home and car loans will probably to come down. The decision was taken by a six-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by RBI Governor Shaktinta Das.

However, it has to be seen how much percentage points banks are reducing their benchmark lending rate. Home and car loans are generally issued on a floating rate. After the last reduction in repo rate, lenders including India’s biggest bank SBI had reduced lending rates by up to 10 basis points.

