“Why Rahul Gandhi Visits Temple Only During Election Time”, Asks Kerala C.M

Kollam: Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at Congress president Rahul gandhi for his temple visits during election time.

“Why Rahul Gandhi visits temple only during the time of the election”?.

“Why does he spread this idea that he is a Brahmin wearing a sacred thread,” asked Pinarayi Vijayan while speaking at a public meeting at Karunagapally in Kerala.

“Congress and BJP have a similar stand, but Congress is not learning from their mistakes” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi who reached Wayanad for his election campaign said that he is not going to utter a word against CPI(M). “BJP is our prime enemy. My only aim of contesting from here is to simply give a message” Rahul said.

Pinarayi Vijayan had said that Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad will not send the right message to the public.