‘Won’t say a word against CPM’: Rahul Gandhi says after filing nomination in Wayanad.

Apr 4, 2019, 02:28 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not utter any word against the Left parties in spite he is contesting from Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi has addressed the media after filing his nomination papers has said the CPI(M) was going to attack him but he won’t say anything against them.

I understand that the CPI(M) has to fight me. But I am not going to say a word against the CPI(M). I am here to send a message of unity,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s candidature has annoyed the Left-dominated parties in the state. When Rahul Gandhi announced his candidature from Wayanad on Sunday, the CM Pinarayi Vijayan has warned that the Congress president must have taken a seat from where BJP was contesting from.

