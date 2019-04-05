Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi attacks Congress over AgustaWestland case

Apr 5, 2019, 06:14 pm IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday has attacked the Congress party and accused them for being involved in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper deal case. PM Modi was addressing an election rally in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, he informed that the middle man involved in the scam was congress leaders.

The middleman involved the helicopter scam has said that those involved in giving bribes include one with the name ‘AP’ and the other is called ‘Fam’. The same chargesheet reveals that ‘AP’ stands for ‘Ahmed Patel’ and ‘Fam’ for ‘Family’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The PM’s attack on Congress comes after the Enforcement Directorate has spelt the names of some Congress Leaders on the Charge sheet against the AugustaWestland middleman Christian Michel.

The name includes UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s close aide Ahmed Patel and one Mrs Gandhi.

