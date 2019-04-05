Sonu Nigam lends voice to poem written by Narendra Modi

Sonu Nigam lends voice to the poem written by Narendra Modi.The singer Sonu Nigam has recorded a new song which has been penned down by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a upcoming web series ” Modi: Journey of a Common Man”.

According to the press release, Nigam has sung the verse ” Shyam He Rogan Rele” which was composed by the music composer duo Salim – Saulaiman, exclusively for the web series. The Chronicle is directed by Umesh Shukla.

Shukla said in a statement that he has taken permission from the PMO to use 10 poems penned by Modi for the 10-Part web series. The team has decided to use these poems as the end credit of each episode.

“We believed Sonu Nigam is the perfect fit to render the verse and he has taken Salim-Sulaiman’s composition a notch higher. We wrote to the PMO last June seeking permission to use his poems… and have got PM’s approval,” Shukla said.

The Web series will start broadcasting from April second week