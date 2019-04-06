KeralaLatest News

Kudos to Kerala Government for facilitating such progress of Tribal Communities’; .Kamal Hassan congrats Kerala government and Sreedhanya for her victory

Apr 6, 2019, 10:21 pm IST
The south-Indian actor and politician Kamal Hassan has congratulatedSreedhanya Suresh for her prestigeous victory in civil service examamination. He laso congratualated the Kerala government for facilitating such progress of Tribal Communities’. He in his social media handle wrote his message.

?Bravo Ms.Sreedhanya Suresh for being the first woman from the Kurichya Tribe of Wayanad to clear UPSC exams with distinction. Kudos to Kerala Government for facilitating such progress of Tribal Communities.?

