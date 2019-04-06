Poverty biggest political tool for Congress,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his campaign for party candidates in Odisha today by addressing an election rally in Sundergarh. He will also address an election rally in Sonepur later.

There is coal in Odisha, water, forests… then what is the reason that such a resourceful Odisha is backward? What is the reason that Odisha was left behind in the race to development? For the last 19-20 years, Congress or Naveen Patnaik’s BJD have been ruling the state,he said.

Congress and Biju Janata Dal see politics in poverty,he added.

People support and trust me because I have given free LPG connection to the women and free electricity connection to the needy,he said.

Until the Congress is here, poverty cannot be eliminated. Poverty is the biggest political tool for the Congress,Modi said.

I have travelled across India and I have seen a wave. But some people can’t see this massive wave.

Generation after generations, the Congress was able to give only slogans for eradication of poverty. People got poorer and their ministers got richer,he added.