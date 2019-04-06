T.P SenKumar Reveals the Actual Reason Behind Demonetization

Karunagapally: Former D.G.P Senkumar has said that Pakistan had printed fake currencies of Rs 20Lakh Crores to be distribuited in different parts of India and Central Government had to demonetize notes. He said some thinkers and cultural leaders have become a threat to the issue of national security.

“When Narendra Modi came to power, there was only ammunition for 15 days left with Indian Army. But India has progressed in leaps in the next 5 years of Modi’s tenure. The country is facing security threats from inside and outside. Maoists, Religious terrorists and Mafia are raising these threats”. he said.

He was speaking at a programme conducted at IMA hall on the subject of National Security Challenges. He said the perception about national security should change and people should give more importance to the nation beyond political differences.