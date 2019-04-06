US Treasury official David Malpass selected as President of World Bank

Senior US Treasury official David Malpass has been selected as President of the World Bank. The World Bank’s executive board unanimously selected 63-year-old Malpass as the bank’s 13th President for a five-year term last night.

The World Bank President is Chair of Boards of Directors of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and International Development Association. The President is also ex officio Chair of Boards of Directors of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the Administrative Council of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

Malpass has served on the boards of the Council of the Americas, Economic Club of New York, and the National Committee on US-China Relations.