Latest NewsPolitics

PM Modi calls Congress Party a “sinking ship”, compares with “Titanic”

Apr 7, 2019, 06:27 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at an election rally in Nanded, Maharashtra, called the Congress Party a “sinking ship” and equated the Congress party with the “Titanic”, a British passenger liner that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912. The Prime Minister also took an apparent dig at Congress party president Rahul Gandhi for choosing the Wayanad constituency in addition to Amethi, the traditional stronghold of the Congress party over generations.

PM Modi attacked the Congress party and said that the “condition of Congress is like Titanic liner, and that it is sinking further with every passing day.” The Prime Minister added that “whoever will get on this ship with the Congress, is bound to drown just like the NCP.”

Tags

Related Articles

interesting-revelation-by-actors

See Less Known Revelations Made By Characters In Biopic Of Sanjay Dutt: Sanju

May 31, 2018, 01:58 pm IST

SpaceX announces new plan to send private passenger around Moon using BFR

Sep 14, 2018, 10:02 am IST

A Pakistani national, shot by BSF, dead in Kathua

Jul 22, 2018, 05:50 pm IST
ranveer

This is the reason why Ranveer and Deepika to get apart

Mar 17, 2018, 05:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close