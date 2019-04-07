PM Modi calls Congress Party a “sinking ship”, compares with “Titanic”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at an election rally in Nanded, Maharashtra, called the Congress Party a “sinking ship” and equated the Congress party with the “Titanic”, a British passenger liner that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912. The Prime Minister also took an apparent dig at Congress party president Rahul Gandhi for choosing the Wayanad constituency in addition to Amethi, the traditional stronghold of the Congress party over generations.

PM Modi attacked the Congress party and said that the “condition of Congress is like Titanic liner, and that it is sinking further with every passing day.” The Prime Minister added that “whoever will get on this ship with the Congress, is bound to drown just like the NCP.”