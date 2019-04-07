Latest NewsGulf

‘Scared of Monkeys’, expat worker falls to his death from mountain

Apr 7, 2019, 10:38 pm IST
An expat worker, who was scared of monkeys has slipped and fell to his death from Makkah’s Mount Hira. He was trying to escape from the monkeyes in the mountain.

The local media reported that a cleaning worker, after seing a group of monkeyes in a cave in the mountain tried to escape and slipped and fell to his death. The Bengali speaking expat worker was succumbed to the serious injuries to his head after he fell from the cave.

Mount Hira is considered a sacred site in Islamic history, as it is where the Prophet (PBUH) received the first Quranic revelation.

