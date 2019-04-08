103 not out; Chandigarh’s granny returns with four gold medals from Poland

At the age of 103, Man Kaur has become the oldest athlete in the World Masters Athletics. She is now considered as the Miracle from Chandigarh.

She took running at the age of 93. She is the second Indian to reach this milestone after Delhi’s Hardev Singh.

This grand-great mother has won four Gold medals in the track and field events of the World Athletics Championship in Poland.

“I want to win more. No one has helped me but I still want to run, because running gives me happiness ” she days.

She has three children 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren so far.

She started running from the age of 93. It was her son Gurudev who taught her the fundamentals of running. “She trains daily, runs every alternate day, and works on the upper body,” he says