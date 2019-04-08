Latest NewsInternational

Death toll in Libyan clashes rises to 32

Apr 8, 2019, 08:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the African country, Libya around 32 people have been killed and at least 50 wounded in fighting near its capital, Tripoli. Rebel forces under General Khalifa Haftar have been carrying out a multi-pronged attack from the south and west of the city since Thursday.

General Haftar has the support of Egypt and the UAE and is strong in eastern Libya. Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj has accused him of attempting a coup and says rebels will be met with force.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called for an immediate halt to the fighting and called for talks. Earlier, the UN appealed for a two-hour truce so casualties and civilians could be evacuated, but fighting continued.

The African country is witnessing a civil war between rival groups to get the power of the oil rich country. It all happended after the downfall of dictator Moamer Kadhaffi, who was killed by the people’s uprising backed by NATO and USA in 2011.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan founder Jinnah’s daughter Dina Wadia passes away

Nov 2, 2017, 09:20 pm IST
Shahid Kapoor with wife & daughter

Is Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput to be parents again? See Instagram post

Apr 21, 2018, 12:57 pm IST

Former Beauty Queen converts to Muslim for Marrying Malaysian King

Nov 29, 2018, 01:11 pm IST

Money Market: Sensex opens on the first day of 2018

Jan 1, 2018, 10:05 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close