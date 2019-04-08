CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Kerala Film Critics Awards announced

Apr 8, 2019, 10:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

The 42 edition of Kerala state film critics awards were announced today. Mohanlal was selected as the best actor for his acting in the film Odiyan. Nimisha Sajayan and Anusree shared the best actress Awards. Shaji N Karun is the best director and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan directed by Madhupalselected as the best film.

The Kerala Film Critics Association Awards are presented annually by the Kerala Film Critics Association to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the Malayalam language film industry of India. The awards were instituted in 1977.

Main Award Winners:

Second best film – Joseph(M.Padmakumar)
Second best actor – Joju George(Joseph)
Second best actress – Iniya( Parole, Pengalila)
Best child Artist- Akshara Kishore, Master Rithun
Best Screenplay – Mubihaq
Best lyricist – Rajeev Aalunkkal
Best Music Director- Kailas Menon

 

Tags

Related Articles

Huge Blast at Stone Quarry , Several Killed

Aug 4, 2018, 07:05 am IST

China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

Oct 9, 2018, 06:56 pm IST

This famous actor is soon going to be a father

Jan 11, 2018, 09:58 am IST

PM Modi’s YouTube Channel Achieves a Major Milestone

Jul 31, 2018, 04:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close