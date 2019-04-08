Kerala Film Critics Awards announced

The 42 edition of Kerala state film critics awards were announced today. Mohanlal was selected as the best actor for his acting in the film Odiyan. Nimisha Sajayan and Anusree shared the best actress Awards. Shaji N Karun is the best director and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan directed by Madhupalselected as the best film.

The Kerala Film Critics Association Awards are presented annually by the Kerala Film Critics Association to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the Malayalam language film industry of India. The awards were instituted in 1977.

Main Award Winners:

Second best film – Joseph(M.Padmakumar)

Second best actor – Joju George(Joseph)

Second best actress – Iniya( Parole, Pengalila)

Best child Artist- Akshara Kishore, Master Rithun

Best Screenplay – Mubihaq

Best lyricist – Rajeev Aalunkkal

Best Music Director- Kailas Menon