No PM brought glory to India like Modi, including those from Gandhi family : Varun Gandhi

BJP leader and Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday said that no Prime Minister has glorified India like Modi, including those who were from his family.

Varun, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Pilibhit. Varun is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Pilibhit on BJP ticket.

“Vajpayee ji was from a normal family but had never seen abject poverty. Modi ji is from an economically weaker family. Honestly speaking, some people of my family have also been Prime Minister but the honor that Prime Minister Modi has brought to the country hasn`t been seen in long past,” said Varun.

The BJP leader added that PM Modi is committed for the welfare of the nation and would not hesitate to die for it becuase he has no other agenda. “In five years, Prime Minister Modi has not a single accusation of corruption. There are no corruption charges on him. For whom would he do corruption when he has no one else in his family? This person is only living for the country and would die for the country. He is only worried about the country,” he said.