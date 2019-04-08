KeralaLatest News

Pianarayi Vijayan publicaly criticize ‘Malayala Manorama’; Says LDF is going beyond your calculations: Video

Apr 8, 2019, 04:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has publically criticised the Malayala Manorama daily. While addressing an election meeting Pinarayi said that “The LDF is going beyond your calculation. I know that Manorama has some problem in that”.

‘The fake news published by you are took over by the UDF. The people of Kerala vote not according to the news and calculations released by Manorama, he said.

The state of Kerala faced an accidental massive flood. The people of Kerala faced it unitedly. The whole world and the nation praised the solidarity and unity showed by the people of Kerala. But certain people did not like this unity.I am referring to this many times. But Malayala Manorama today accused that I called them ‘mental patients’. I do not know from where Manorama get this word, Pinarayi said.

See the full Video:

????? ???????????????? ?: ??????? ?????

???????????? ??????? ????? ???????????????????????. ????????? ??????????????????????? ??????????? ?????????.?????? ?????????? ??????????? ???????????? ??.??.??? ???????????????. ?????? ??? ?????? ????????? ???????. ???????? ????????????????? ???????????????????????? ?????????? ???????? ?????? ???????????. ??? ?????????? ?????????????.

Gepostet von Pinarayi Vijayan am Montag, 8. April 2019

