Violation of Model Code of Conduct: Election Commission gives warning to Kadakampally Surendran

The Election Commission has warned Dewasom minister Kadakampally Surendran for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Chief lElectoralfficer Teekaram Meena has warned the minister for his controversial speech he done at Kannur.

Influencing voters in the name of God is wrong under the 123 article of Representation of the People Act. Also, frightening people in the name of God is also the violation of the model code of conduct. The commission has waned the minister not to epeat it anymore. The CEO Teekaram Meena asked the minister to be cautious while making statements. The warning letter was handovered to minister through the Cheif Secretary.

Kadakampally Surendran while addressing a election convention at Kannur said that it was LDF who inceased the social welfare pensions and persons who benefitted by this must vote for LDF otherwise God will ask them.