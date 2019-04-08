“We Transformed Country From 11th Major Economy to 5th Major Economy,”Says Amit Shah

BJP has released the election manifesto ‘sankalp patra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi, chief Amit Shah, and other top leaders are present at the launch. The “sankalp patra,” or document of promises has been crafted on the theme of a “Sankalpit Bharat – Shashakt Bharat” or “determined India, empowered India”.

“In five years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken 50 major decisions for the betterment of the country. From 2014-19, our government has transformed the country,” said Amit Shah.

“We took suggestions from six crore people while making the sankalp patra. When we came to power in 2014, our country was ranked as 11th major economy. Today, it stands as 5th major economy,” he added.

The issue of Sabarimala young women entry, eagerly watched by Malayalis have also found a way into the manifesto.

“We will undertake every effort to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Honourable Supreme Court. We will endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief” says the manifesto.