“BJP’s Manifesto has the Face of Just One Man” Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Hits Out at BJP

The BJP top brass including PM Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley released the party manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, called ‘Sankalp Patra’ in New Delhi on April 8.

The senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday slammed BJP’s manifesto and said that the party should come out with a ‘maafinama’ instead of a manifesto. He also compared the cover of both manifestos and said that Congress manifesto’s cover has a crowd while BJP has the face of just one man.

“The difference between BJP manifesto and Congress manifesto can be seen firstly from the cover page

Our’s has a crowd of people, and BJP manifesto has face of just one man. Instead of a manifesto BJP should have come out with a ‘maafinama’” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Congress president Rahul Gandhi has termed BJP’s election manifesto- what BJP calls as ‘Sankalp Patra’ as “voice of an isolated man”. He took to Twitter and said that the BJPs manifesto was created in a closed room.