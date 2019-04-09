Latest NewsNEWSSports

Indian team for World Cup to be picked on April 15

Apr 9, 2019, 06:19 pm IST
The Indian Cricket team will get into the World cup mode from April 15. The Cricket national committee has informed about the same and have reported that they will pick the team for the mega-event next Monday in Mumbai.

The world cup match will get started on May 30 in England. The progressing IPL will be its halfway stage when the selectors meet.

“The Indian team management will be working hard to enroll the best players,” a top BCCI official told media


India will play their first match against South Africa on June 5, 2019

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has already said that the squad will be conditions-based and that the inputs of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli will be factored in before picking the squad.

