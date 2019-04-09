Latest NewsIndia

RSS leader attacked by terrorists, PSO shot dead

Apr 9, 2019, 04:12 pm IST
RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma was shot at by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kisthwar on Tuesday. The PSO of the RSS leader, who was accompanying him during the attack, was shot dead, according to reports. Following the attack, curfew has been imposed in the area and security forces launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators.

The incident took place at the Kishtwar district hospital when suspected terrorists reportedly started firing indiscriminately at the RSS leader. While Sharma escaped the attack with minor injuries, his PSO took the hit and succumbed to the injuries at the spot. The PSO of the RSS leader was a Jammu and Kashmir police constable.

According to news agency ANI, Chandrakant Sharma works as a medical assistant at the Kishtwar district hospital. He is also associated with the RSS – a right-wing organisation happens to be the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

