Being agitated over Mayawathi’s remarks, Bhim Army decides to support Congress

The Dalit group Bhim Army has said they are withdrawing the alliance with Mayawati and decided to join hands with Congress. The move comes after BSP party supreme Mayawati described the Bhim Army founder Chandrashekar Azad as a BJP agent and accused him of trying to divide Dalit votes.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Bhim Army has asserted that they will cast their vote for Congress candidate Imran Masood from Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Masood helped the Bhim Army when no one else came out in its support, referring to police cases against the Dalit group’s members following caste clashes in Saharanpur in May 2017.

The decision was taken into account on behalf of the party leader Rohit Raj Gauthum.