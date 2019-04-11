Instagram to filter news into inappropriate as it adopts “The Nanny Rule”

The Instagram owned by Facebook is now making tweaks to the Community guidelines. The social media conglomerate is now reworking the algorithms to filter out posts that could be labeled as “inappropriate”.

We have begun reducing the spread of posts that are inappropriate but do not go against Instagram’s Community Guidelines, limiting those types of posts from being recommended on our Explore and hashtag pages,” says Instagram in an official post.

Instagram has decided to judge the content of each post on behalf of the ground whether it has violated any community guideline or not. Still it does not violate guidelines if the still does not have good looks the post-pill be classified as ” inappropriate”.

Instagram gives the example of a sexually suggestive post, which may be targeted in this new regime. Instagram says such a post will still appear on your Feed if you follow the account that posts it. However, these posts will be downrated in a way, and may not appear in the Explore tab