Narendra Modi scared of probe into Rafale Deal, says Rahul Gandhi

Apr 11, 2019, 06:06 am IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not able to deliver his speeches properly as he was worried about going to jail, since the opposition party raised the “Rafale issue”. “Have you seen the appearance of the ‘Chowkidar’? His face has been worn out. He is not able to look the countrymen in the eye. He is not able to deliver his speeches properly. The Chowkidar is scared because he is a thief,” Gandhi said here in a veiled reference to Modi.

“He is worried that the Congress has caught him on the Rafale issue. He is worried that he would go to jail if it’s investigated,” said the Congress chief while addressing a rally here, North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, in support of party candidate Deepa Dasmunsi. She is contesting the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat.

