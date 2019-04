The BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved to the Apex court seeking the contempt of action against President Rahul Gandhi for expressing his remarks on the recent Rafale Verdit to the apex court.

The Bench headed by the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on April 15.

MR Lekhi said Mr. Gandhi has laid his comments which is strictly personal to the apex court which in turn created prejudice.