Flash mob video of NRIs in support of PM Modi goes viral

Amid the ongoing campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a video of a flash mob in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, which was shot on the streets of Manchester, a group of NRIs danced wearing t-shirts with ‘Namo again’ written on them and waved the BJP flags.

Flash dance at an European city by Indians.

This is probably the first election where public is vigorously campaigning for PM @narendramodi to become PM again rather than the politicians and the party itself pic.twitter.com/w7limo1P74 — ? Rishi Bagree ?? (@rishibagree) April 7, 2019

In the video, young men and women wearing “Namo again” t-shirts can be seen, performing to the BJP version of Shankar Mahadevan’s famous song ‘Breathless’. The version, called ‘Breathless Non-Stop’, was released by the artist himself on Independence Day to highlight the successes of the various flagship programs undertaken by the BJP government since 2015.

The participants waved BJP flags and sported his face draw on their t-shirts. There even was an actor of sorts who was dressed to look like PM Modi.

The video has garnered over 7,60,000 views and over 22,000 likes and 10,000 retweets since being shared on April 7.