Former additional chief secretary of Kerala, writer and orator Dr D Babu Paul passed away on Saturday early morning following a heart ailment at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 78.

Babu Paul entered government service at the age of 21 as a junior engineer, then cleared the civil service examination. He took voluntary retirement from the IAS at the age of 59 and became a member Ombudsman for local self-government institutions in Kerala. He was also the member emeritus of Kerala Civil Service Academy, which was established to create administrators from his home state. He is currently a member of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

His biggest achievement was the completion of Iddukki hydel project. He is the recipient of a rare special award of Rs 10,000 by the C Achutha Menon government for leading the construction of Idukki reservoir.

He was the author of several books, including ‘Vedashabda Ratnakaram’, a Bible dictionary of 4,000 titles and 6 lakh words. ‘Katha Ithuvare’ is his autobiography based on his service years from 1962 to 2001.

Babu Paul was born in 1941 to chorepiscopus P A Paulose and Mary Paul. Babu Paul is survived by children Mariam Joseph and Cheriyan C Paul. His wife, Anna Babu Paul (Nirmala), passed away in 2000. K Roy Paul, former aviation secretary and member of the Union Public Service Commission, is his brother.