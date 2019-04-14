How Far Will the Stand of NSS Affect the Voting? Check Out What the Survey Says

NSS had stood firm with the devotees in the issue of Sabarimala and its leader G Sukumaran Nair had been quite vocal against the Kerala Government’s bullish methods of implementing the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala young Women entry.

There were heated words exchanged between CPI(M) leaders and NSS, but the latter has not openly supported any political party in the upcoming elections.

NSS has chosen to continue its stand of ‘equal distance from all parties'(Samadooram). Here is the Asianet- AZ Research Partners survey report on how much the NSS stand will impact the election.