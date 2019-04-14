KeralaLatest News

How Far Will the Stand of NSS Affect the Voting? Check Out What the Survey Says

Apr 14, 2019, 07:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

NSS had stood firm with the devotees in the issue of Sabarimala and its leader G Sukumaran Nair had been quite vocal against the Kerala Government’s bullish methods of implementing the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala young Women entry.

There were heated words exchanged between CPI(M) leaders and NSS, but the latter has not openly supported any political party in the upcoming elections.

NSS has chosen to continue its stand of ‘equal distance from all parties'(Samadooram). Here is the Asianet- AZ Research Partners survey report on how much the NSS stand will impact the election.

Tags

Related Articles

pinarayi-vijayan-opens-up-about-forming-an-anti-bjp-front-along-with-congress

This is what Pinarayi Vijayan has to say about forming an Anti-BJP front along with Congress and TMC

Apr 1, 2018, 01:56 pm IST

‘Never said that Rafale documents are stolen’ Clarifies Attorney General

Mar 9, 2019, 06:29 am IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad urges SC to fast-track hearing of Ayodhya title suit

Dec 25, 2018, 07:28 pm IST
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan spotted together with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 12

Dec 1, 2018, 09:53 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close