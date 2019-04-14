Was it a Wrong Move From Rahul Gandhi to Contest at Wayanad? The Survey Result Will Not Impress Congress

It took a long time before Congress could finalise on Rahul Gandhi’s candidature at Wayanad. There were opposing voices from all corners and a lot of people felt the national leader had escaped to Wayanad since the fight at Amethi was getting tougher.

Congress workers though, said that the candidature of Rahul will help them create a positive trend for Congress throughout south India. However, the Asianet- AZ Research Partners survey shows that 64 percent felt Rahul should not have contested at Wayanad. Only 16 percent felt positive about his candidature and 20 percent said they had no idea about it.

To the question of whether Rahul’s candidature will change the course of the election, 64 percent felt it will not. 17 percent said yes to this.