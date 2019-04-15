Latest NewsInternational

China develops World’s first armed amphibious drone boat

Apr 15, 2019, 02:40 pm IST
China has successfully tested the world’s first armed amphibious drone boat which the Chinese military analysts claimed could be used in land assault operations and is capable of forming a combat triad with aerial drones and other drone ships, according to a media report.

Built by Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group under China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), the drone ship, named Marine Lizard, successfully passed delivery checks and left factory on 8 April in Wuhan, capital of Central China’s Hubei Province, state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

Having a maximum operation range of 1,200 kms, the Marine Lizard can be remotely controlled via satellites, an official said.

In ship form, the 12-meter-long Marine Lizard is a trimaran propelled by a diesel-powered hydrojet and can reach a maximum speed of 50 knots while maintaining stealth, it said.

