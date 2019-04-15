Election Commission bars UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from poll campaign

The Election Commission has barred Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Lok Sabha poll campaigning for next 72 hours.

The development comes after the Supreme Court rebuked the poll panel for ‘having limited power to act against such leaders’ A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had asked the representative of Election Commission to appear before it tomorrow.

The poll panel has barred the UP Chief Minister from holding public meetings, road shows and giving media interviews for 72 hours starting from 6 am on April 16.