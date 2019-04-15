Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Gujarat Today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Amreli paliamentary constituency’s Rajul town in Gujarat today. A Congress spokesperson said the rally was planned to address the electors of three Lok Sabha constituencies Amreli, Junagadh and Bhavnagar.

“Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajula. Although the town is located in Bhavnagar district, it is a part of Amreli Lok Sabha constituency,” state Congress functionary Manish Doshi told PTI Sunday.

Congress failed to open its account in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the state while its opponent BJP bagged all of 26 parliamentary seats.

In Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi is likely to hard sell his party’s proposed social justice Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme which promises to give Rs 72,000 to the poorest section of the populaton.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will embark on a two-day journey to party stronghold Amethi in Uttar Prardesh starting Monday.