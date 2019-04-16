Latest NewsIndia

JNU extends the deadline by three days for applying for admissions

Apr 16, 2019, 03:03 am IST
Less than a minute

The Jawaharlal Nehru University extended the deadline by three days for applying for admissions to the varsity to help students.

The dates for applying for application submission and registration for JNU Entrance Exams (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) were extended from April 15 to April 18.
The deadline for application fee payment has also been extended from April 16 to April 19.

According to a varsity official, the date has been extended to help students.

