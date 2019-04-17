Mohanlal ‘s Lucifer : Final character poster unveils

The final character poster from the movie Lucifer is out today. It is the poster of Mohanlal’s second look in this movie and it is his avatar as Khureshi Abraam.

Prithviraj posted this character poster of Mohanlal with the caption, “The End is only the beginning”. This caption had made the fans and film lovers keep guessing about the chances of a sequel for this movie. There are reports that the team behind this movie had already plans for a sequel, but they have not yet revealed anything about it in the open.

Lucifer had grossed over 115 crores from its worldwide run and it is on the way to become the industry hit in Kerala as well. The flick had become an industry hit in all other markets of Malayalam Cinema including, gulf, Europe, US, UK and rest of India market. It is now on its way to surpassing Baahubali 2 and Pulimurugan in Kerala, which had a Kerala gross of 75 crores and 86 crores respectively.