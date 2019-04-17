KeralaLatest News

SFI Leader’s Facebook Post Says He Will Sell Sanitary Pads at Sabarimala if Veena George Wins

Apr 17, 2019, 04:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a shocking incident, an SFI leader has used extremely abusive language against Sabarimala in vouching his support for LDF candidate at Pathanamthitta- Veena George. According to his Facebook profile, it is Vazhoor Area Committee memberVishnu Vijayakumar who put the provocative Facebook post that will boil the blood of any Ayyappa devotee.

“Let Veena George win at Pathanamthitta, we will send you a selfie of Veena at the Sabarimala entrance. She has ensuresd that we can sell sanitary pads at Aravana counter. We will definitely go” says his Facebook post. Check out the actual post.

The news was brought to the attention of the public by a Malayalam media.

Vishnu in yet another Facebook post said his account was hacked and he had nothing to do with that provocative post on Sabarimala.

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala state film awards declared

Feb 27, 2019, 04:18 pm IST

Ramesh Chennithala Predicts a ‘Modi-Free’ India

Dec 11, 2018, 11:00 am IST
jailed bollywood actresses

Beautiful Indian actresses jailed for their serious crimes

Mar 10, 2018, 07:46 pm IST
girls open letter to rahul gandhi

Girl’s open letter questioning Rahul Gandhi for comparing with PM Modi

Mar 27, 2018, 11:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close