SFI Leader’s Facebook Post Says He Will Sell Sanitary Pads at Sabarimala if Veena George Wins

In a shocking incident, an SFI leader has used extremely abusive language against Sabarimala in vouching his support for LDF candidate at Pathanamthitta- Veena George. According to his Facebook profile, it is Vazhoor Area Committee memberVishnu Vijayakumar who put the provocative Facebook post that will boil the blood of any Ayyappa devotee.

“Let Veena George win at Pathanamthitta, we will send you a selfie of Veena at the Sabarimala entrance. She has ensuresd that we can sell sanitary pads at Aravana counter. We will definitely go” says his Facebook post. Check out the actual post.

The news was brought to the attention of the public by a Malayalam media.

Vishnu in yet another Facebook post said his account was hacked and he had nothing to do with that provocative post on Sabarimala.