Stuart Binny Shines With the Bat,Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trollers

Apr 17, 2019, 03:05 pm IST
Mayanti Langer, one of the well-known sports presenters in India, has often become a target for trolls on social media. Mayanti, who is married to cricketer Stuart Binny, is having a busy season now with the ongoing IPL. Mayanti, as it often happens, was once again pelted with criticism when Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mohali on Tuesday.

Stuart Binny, in a losing cause, batted brilliantly for RR, making the most out of his limited opportunity. He hit three massive sixes and two fours during his unbeaten knock of 33 but it was not enough for Rajasthan Royals to seal a victory.

Following Stuart Binny’s blistering knock, Mayanti Langer took to Twitter to hit back at a troll who inquired about Stuart Binny in a sarcastic way. Check it out.

