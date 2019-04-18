IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians set 169-run target for Delhi Capitals

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Mumbai Indians have set a victory target of 169 runs for the host Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday. After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians chose to bat first and scored 168 runs for the loss of five wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

Delhi is currently second in the eight-team points table with 10 points behind leaders Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai also has 10 points but are third on net run rate.

Earlier in the season, Delhi had defeated Mumbai by 37 runs at Mumbai.

The Delhi Metro has extended by an hour the departure of the last train from ITO metro station till midnight to cater to the rush of cricket fans. Tokens will be available five minutes prior to the last train timings. The last train from ITO metro station usually departs at 11 pm.