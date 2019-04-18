Twin sisters spotted fighting “in their mother’s womb” in an ultrasound scan.

Twin babies always bring happiness to their parents in the same coin they could bring the greatest headache too. This video clearly proves it where a pair of Identical twins fight each other while they are still in their mother’s’ womb.

The video has been released from China, the two twins being in the mother’s womb were seemingly kicking and hitting each other as their mother underwent an ultrasound scan at four months of pregnancy.

It was their father, Mr Tao who has released their video in the social media.

Mr Tao said he hadn’t expected his girls ‘to be internet stars before being born’.

The footage has so far received more than 2.5 million likes and 80,000 comments. Many people are sharing the video overseas through their social media accounts.

One amused viewer joked and said: ‘Whoever wins in the fight can be the elder one when they are born.’

Another one noted: ‘They fight in the belly, but will love each other when they are born’.

The father has confessed that he had seen his twin daughters hugging each other during another checkup.

“one of them apparently cuddling the other when his wife was going through an amniotic fluid test” he asserted.

‘We were so touched. The babies were so small and they knew how to look after each other. I believe they will live with each other in harmony when they grow up,’ Mr Tao told The Paper.