Air India offers special fares to international passengers stranded by Jet Airways

Air India on Thursday announced special fares to international passengers of Jet Airways who have been stranded due to the grounding of the airline.

The state-owned carrier’s decision came hours after the civil aviation ministry asked airlines to look at whether there can be “rescue fares” for stranded passengers of Jet Airways.

In a statement, the Air India made it clear that the “special stranded” fares have been offered to passengers at overseas airports such as Paris, London Heathrow, Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Dammam, and Muscat. Passengers holding confirmed return tickets on Jet Airways will be allowed to avail special stranded passenger fares from the destinations common with Air India.

After flying for over 25 years, Jet Airways was grounded last night when its final flight, a Boeing 737, touched down at the Mumbai airport early Thursday after departing from Amritsar. However, the airline stopped its international operations from April 11, leaving its passengers in the lurch at several international airports across the world.