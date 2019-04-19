If voted back to power, Govt shall give constitutional protection to beliefs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that if the NDA government is voted back to power, it will give constitutional protection to people’s beliefs. Without naming Sabarimala he said the government will fight from the court to the Parliament in order to protect beliefs and tradition.

Modi said the Congress has double standards while the BJP’s stand is clear. Destroying tradition is not Kerala’s culture. They say one thing in Kerala and another thing in the Centre.

Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta, where the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is located, is witnessing a fierce triangular contest between the ruling CPI(M) headed LDF, opposition Congress led UDF and BJP-NDA candidate.

The prime minister was speaking at an election rally in Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium on Thursday night.

Modi said that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala was not to give any message to south India, but a message for appeasement politics.

Canvassing votes for BJP candidates here at the rally, he wanted to know why Gandhi was not contesting from either Thiruvanathapuram or Pathanamthitta constituencies in the state.

Gandhi has filed his nomination in Wayanad as a second seat in addition to his traditional constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh with the Congress saying it was a message to the southern states that they are deeply valued and respected.

“Congress naamdhaar says he came to Wayanad to give a message to South India. Could he not give a message from Thiruvananthapuram… the state capital or from Pathanamthitta where he could have given a bigger message. This message is not for south, but a message for appeasement politics,” Modi charged.

Modi said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is under the cloud of Lavalin case. Other ministers are also corrupt. Kerala government has not utilized the fund received as flood relief. The floods were created by the government due to mismanagement. Hence, they have no right to continue in governance. The fishermen who risked their lives to save lives during floods are the real Chouwkidhars of Kerala.