Suresh Gopi’s Wife and Son Takes Part in Campaign

After Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta, Thrissur is perhaps the constituency that gives BJP a lot of hope and their star candidate Suresh Gopi has a lot to do with this. He has been handling the campaign with the composure of a seasoned politician and now his wife and son are also seen campaigning votes for the star.

“Please bless us and let the NDA candidate win. The difference will surely be there for you to see. So far we are getting really positive vibes, hopefully, this will also translate into votes,” said Gokul Suresh son of Suresh Gopi

“People considers him(Suresh Gopi)as someone from their own family. So I don’t need to introduce myself to them. We need the blessings and support of all,” said Radhika, wife of Suresh Gopi.

Since BJP was a little late in announcing their candidate for Thrissur, Rajaji Mathews(LDF) and TN Prathapan(UDF) are slightly ahead in the campaign at this point.