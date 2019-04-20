The chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has claimed that the independence of the Indian judiciary is under threat now.

He has also asserted that he will never fall under any influences and will continue sitting on his bench to make his duties with sincerity.

“I will sit on this bench and discharge my duties without fear and favour till my tenure is over,” Chief Justice Gogoi said

He has made such a hearing on behalf of the media reports which alleged sexual harassment charges against him.

“Things have gone too far. Judiciary cannot be made a scapegoat”, Justice Gogoi he added.

Gogoi asserted that there is a conspiracy to make the judiciary not stable which had remained independent till time. He also alleged that there might have a big criminal gang behind the woman with a criminal track record who had made sexual harassment charges against him.

n apex court bench of CJ Gogoi, Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Sanjeev Khanna conducted the hearing at 10.30 a.m. after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urgently mentioned the matter.