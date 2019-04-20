This is how CRPF man saved the life of election officer ‘through phone’

A Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF ) jawan has saved the life of an election officer in the constituency of Kashmir when he was suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest during the election polling.

It was the election Presiding Officer (PO) Ahsaan ul Haq who was deployed at booth number 13 who had suffered the heart attack at 9 pm.

The CRPF representative Surinder Kumar who was assigned in the same polling office immediately sought the help of the doctor.

Surinder Kumar over the phone according to the instructions from the doctor and gave CPR and other revival aids for almost 50 minutes till the ambulance arrived. He also performed 30 compressions and three mouth-to-mouth respirations as instructed by the doctor.

It was due to the timely intervention of the CRPF incarnate that the life of PO was saved