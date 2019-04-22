Case against actress for allegedly blocking man from watching IPL match : Watch Video

Telugu TV actor Prashanthi and five others were booked for creating nuisance and obstructing a person from watching IPL match at Uppal stadium here on Sunday, said police.

According to the complainant, Prashanthi and five others didn’t allow him to watch the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. They also abused and threatened him.

“We have registered a case under section 341, 188 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation in the matter is underway,” the police said.