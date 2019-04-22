Don’t want failed MP coming and parachuting into Wayanad: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday urged the people here to vote for BDJS candidate Tushar Vellappally and send across a message to Delhi and Amethi that “you do not want failed MP coming and parachuting into Wayanad.”

“Kerala should set an example. What happened during the floods? How much Wayanad suffered? A flood which only if were carefully managed by the LDP government. The Chief Minister should take personal responsibility for not having opened dams on time because of which the people suffered. The flood was totally avoidable,” she said. “Therefore, please vote for BDJS candidate Tushar Vellappally and send a message out of Kerala clearly heard till Delhi and Amethi – We want people from here. We do not want failed MP coming and parachuting into Wayanad,” Sitharaman said while addressing a rally.

“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had said about the Muslim League that it is a dead horse. Today, his great-grandson comes to ride on the back of that dead horse. What an irony and Wayanad you are a witness to this irony. Do you want this? We do not want this,” she said. Sitharaman also invited the people of Wayanad to “see development works in Amethi.” “It remains one of the most backward areas of Uttar Pradesh… Wayanad needs development. It needs to develop quickly,” he said. “Wayanad needs a visionary Prime Minister to help the constituency,” she said.