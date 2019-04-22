KeralaLatest News

Mass resignation from AAP on supporting LDF

Apr 22, 2019, 09:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hundreads of Aam Admi Party ( AAP) has quit party protesting against the party’s national leadership’s decision to support LDF in coming Lok Sabha election in Kerala. The AAP workers claim that the party leadership’s decision to support LDF is against the party’s political stand and suspending the AAP Kerala chief C.R.Neelakantan is anti-democratic.

In Pathanamthitta district alone around 84 AAP workers resigned from the party.

Earlier party leader Somnath Bharti after holding discussion with CPM leader Nilotpal Basu announced that the party will extend unconditional support to all candidates of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections.

Tags

Related Articles

Shakeela is back again!

May 17, 2018, 03:49 pm IST

Former Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas to contest in the Lok Sabha election

Mar 17, 2019, 12:44 pm IST

A 25-year-old man died in alleged celebratory firing at a function: Madhya Pradesh

Apr 17, 2018, 04:26 pm IST

Two youths died when oil filled in a transformer caught fire

May 21, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close