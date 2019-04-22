Mass resignation from AAP on supporting LDF

Hundreads of Aam Admi Party ( AAP) has quit party protesting against the party’s national leadership’s decision to support LDF in coming Lok Sabha election in Kerala. The AAP workers claim that the party leadership’s decision to support LDF is against the party’s political stand and suspending the AAP Kerala chief C.R.Neelakantan is anti-democratic.

In Pathanamthitta district alone around 84 AAP workers resigned from the party.

Earlier party leader Somnath Bharti after holding discussion with CPM leader Nilotpal Basu announced that the party will extend unconditional support to all candidates of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections.