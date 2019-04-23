Family kills son who returned from Singapore for LS election stages the murder as suicidal death

The Chennai police arrested four members of a family settles in Chennai for killing their alcoholic son. The incident happened on April 19. The 30-year-old victim Mahesh, was put to death by his family members and in turn, tried to make the incident as a suicidal as he took his own life due to depression.

The accused are P Mani who is 62 years old was a retried rural development officers residing in Kancheepuram, his wife Tamilselvi who is in her late 50’s and their other sons Mohanvl (33) and Ramesh (25).

Mahesh, the victim, worked as a chef at a restaurant in Singapore and had come to the city for casting his vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Saturday night, Mani reportedly informed his relatives that Mahesh had committed suicide due to depression On information the Walajabad police registered a case of suicide and sent the body to the Kancheepuram government hospital for post mortem.

The doctors after autopsy have confirmed that the victim suffered several attacks on his chest and body.

During the course of the investigation, It was Mahesh’s father who confessed to having killed his son along with his other two sons.

In the fight, Mohanvel and Ramesh and their father beat up Mahesh on his chest and head, after which he collapsed.