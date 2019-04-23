Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : PM Modi casts vote,says Power of voter ID much more than IED of terrorism

Apr 23, 2019, 09:50 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections at a booth here and appealed to people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

He said the “voter ID” (identity card) was much more powerful than the “IED” (improvised explosive device) of terrorists. Modi arrived at the polling station set up in Nishan High School, located in the Ranip area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city, in an open jeep in the morning and exercised his democratic right.

 

